Short Interest in ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Decreases By 54.5%

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. ECC Capital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

