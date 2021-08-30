Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Grows By 117.4%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,349 shares of company stock worth $2,600,178,105 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. Equities analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

