Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Drops By 55.6%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $317.76 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
