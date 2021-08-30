Short Interest in Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Declines By 56.3%

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Deep Down stock remained flat at $$0.71 on Monday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Deep Down has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.