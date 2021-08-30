Short Interest in Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Declines By 56.3%

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Deep Down stock remained flat at $$0.71 on Monday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Deep Down has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Deep Down Company Profile
