Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 37.4%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the July 29th total of 13,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

CP stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 396,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 316,980 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 394.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7,601.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 425,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,079.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

