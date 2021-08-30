Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Expands By 35.9%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BPT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

