Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Expands By 35.9%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BPT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.