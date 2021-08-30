Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Declines By 31.4%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

