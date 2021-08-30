Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) is Fourthstone LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Shore Bancshares comprises approximately 8.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.10% of Shore Bancshares worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 104,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHBI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.74. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,715. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

