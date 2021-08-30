Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $337,256,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $17.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,549.00. 659,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,656. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,507.85. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

