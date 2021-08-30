Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

SHLX stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

