SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) versus TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Head-To-Head Comparison

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get SharpSpring alerts:

This table compares SharpSpring and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -21.92% -19.12% -13.06% TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A -5.76%

48.0% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of SharpSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SharpSpring and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $29.29 million 7.52 -$5.83 million N/A N/A TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 5.40 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -3.49

SharpSpring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SharpSpring and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 5 0 0 2.00 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00

SharpSpring presently has a consensus target price of $19.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than SharpSpring.

Summary

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities beats SharpSpring on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. It operates through SharpSpring Marketing Automation and Perfect Audience Ad Retargeting segments. The company was founded by Richard A. Carlson and Travis Whitton on October 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.