Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Purchases A$173,869.82 in Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Terry Davis acquired 7,936 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$21.91 ($15.65) per share, with a total value of A$173,869.82 ($124,192.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Seven Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Seven Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

