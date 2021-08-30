Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

SMTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,145. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

