Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

