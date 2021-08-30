Scotiabank Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.47.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

