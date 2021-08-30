Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.18

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 1309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.84.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.