Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,015. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09.

