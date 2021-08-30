Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $139.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

