Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 299,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. 1,126,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

