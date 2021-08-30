Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 332,188 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

