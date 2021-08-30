Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. 301,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,019. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09.

