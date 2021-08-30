Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,790 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.