Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vericel by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 308.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

