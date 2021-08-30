Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,162 shares of company stock worth $3,587,875 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

