Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the July 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 719.0 days.
Shares of SASOF opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.55.
About Sasol
Featured Article: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.