Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the July 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 719.0 days.

Shares of SASOF opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

