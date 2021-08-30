Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources stock remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

