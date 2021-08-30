Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $190.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $193.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

