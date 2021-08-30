Salzhauer Michael Invests $379,000 in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.26% of Salisbury Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

SAL stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

