Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

