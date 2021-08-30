Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $23.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 854,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $416.39. 228,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

