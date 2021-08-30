Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. 237,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

