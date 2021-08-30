salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00 at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

