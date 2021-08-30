salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.97. 5,721,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.15. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

