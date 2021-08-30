Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 220,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,262. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

