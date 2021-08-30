Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safety Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

