Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.85

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFSHF. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

