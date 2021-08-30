Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Silgan worth $27,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Silgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

SLGN opened at $42.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

