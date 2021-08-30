Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.07 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of MDU Resources Group worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

