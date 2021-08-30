Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

DPZ stock opened at $511.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.