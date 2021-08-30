Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.