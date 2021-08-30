Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 43,363 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

