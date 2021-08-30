Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bilibili worth $34,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of BILI opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

