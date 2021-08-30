Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

