Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,880 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $8,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,015 shares of company stock worth $14,826,081. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.47. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

