Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms $158.00 Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,591.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

