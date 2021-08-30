Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Boosted by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $76,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.12. 30,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,121. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

