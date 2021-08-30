Royal Bank of Canada Has $129,000 Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

