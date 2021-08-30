Royal Bank of Canada Has $114,000 Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 89.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

