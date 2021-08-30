Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

TSE:RY opened at C$132.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

