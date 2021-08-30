Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,414 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Frontline were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Frontline by 27.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

